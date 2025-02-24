Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.2% of Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $1,004,000. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 38,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,493,000 after acquiring an additional 10,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Equity Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 186.5% in the fourth quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 20,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 13,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $170.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $399.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $153.52 and a 52-week high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $21.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $186.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.53.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 47,847 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total value of $8,604,804.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,977 shares in the company, valued at $7,189,463.68. This trade represents a 54.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 90,450 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.84, for a total value of $14,819,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 172,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,313,845.76. The trade was a 34.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

