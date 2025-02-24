BKV (BKV) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BKV (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share and revenue of $183.77 million for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BKV stock opened at $23.31 on Monday. BKV has a 12 month low of $17.39 and a 12 month high of $26.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.93.

BKV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on BKV from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on BKV from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Susquehanna upped their target price on BKV from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays upped their target price on BKV from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on BKV from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.38.

BKV Corporation engages in the acquisition, operation, and development of natural gas and NGL properties. It is also involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania and Fort Worth, Texas.

