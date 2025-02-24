Black Diamond Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,815 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 555.6% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total value of $1,974,915.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,582,802.11. This represents a 30.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LOW opened at $238.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $134.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.80 and a fifty-two week high of $287.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $253.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.90.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LOW. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $291.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.96.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

