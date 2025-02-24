Black Diamond Financial LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Black Diamond Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,880 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $5,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,516,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,449,000 after purchasing an additional 54,648 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,036,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,161,000 after purchasing an additional 122,858 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 700,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 395,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,196,000 after purchasing an additional 10,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 377,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SDY stock opened at $136.54 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.63. The company has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $124.37 and a 12-month high of $144.45.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

