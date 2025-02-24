Boothe Investment Group Inc. Has $1.63 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Boothe Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 3,082.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,056,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,155 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 263,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,922,000 after purchasing an additional 32,865 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 246,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after purchasing an additional 9,629 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 189,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after purchasing an additional 11,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 178,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 10,741 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EWG opened at $35.91 on Monday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a one year low of $29.27 and a one year high of $36.95. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.82.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

