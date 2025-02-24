Bowhead Specialty (BOW) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share and revenue of $102.12 million for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bowhead Specialty Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of BOW opened at $30.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.77. Bowhead Specialty has a 1-year low of $22.14 and a 1-year high of $37.81.

Get Bowhead Specialty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BOW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bowhead Specialty from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Bowhead Specialty from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bowhead Specialty from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Bowhead Specialty from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

About Bowhead Specialty

(Get Free Report)

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bowhead Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowhead Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.