Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Invests $247,000 in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTAI. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 14,553.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 564,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,959,000 after buying an additional 560,179 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 24,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,266,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $150.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $167.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FTAI Aviation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.75.

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

Shares of FTAI stock opened at $129.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,292.97 and a beta of 2.06. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $181.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.54.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

(Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.