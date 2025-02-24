Brett I. Parker Sells 1,747,434 Shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK) Stock

Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK – Get Free Report) Vice Chairman Brett I. Parker sold 1,747,434 shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $20,165,388.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 498,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,747,981.68. This trade represents a 77.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lucky Strike Entertainment Stock Performance

NYSE:LUCK opened at $10.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,061.94 and a beta of 0.77. Lucky Strike Entertainment has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $14.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.76.

Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Lucky Strike Entertainment had a net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 35.76%. Analysts expect that Lucky Strike Entertainment will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lucky Strike Entertainment Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Lucky Strike Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,197.80%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

Lucky Strike Entertainment Company Profile

Lucky Strike Entertainment Corp. engages in operating bowling centers. It offers entertainment concepts with lounge seating, arcades, food and beverage offerings, and hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. The company was founded by Thomas F.

