Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Shares Up 4.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) rose 4.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $152.00 and last traded at $151.78. 1,167,833 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,407,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EAT. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $162.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Brinker International from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised Brinker International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $108.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.18.

Brinker International Stock Up 5.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.54. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.54.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $1.43. Brinker International had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 879.47%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brinker International

In related news, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 5,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.86, for a total transaction of $1,089,963.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,561.02. This trade represents a 34.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.90, for a total value of $1,409,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,435,950.80. This trade represents a 17.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,802 shares of company stock worth $3,752,464 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brinker International

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EAT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 3,277.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 987,334 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $130,615,000 after purchasing an additional 958,101 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at $82,408,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth $81,888,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 2,612.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 588,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,865,000 after acquiring an additional 566,894 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,929,000.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

