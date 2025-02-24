Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Down 2.5% – What’s Next?

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) fell 2.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $211.21 and last traded at $213.16. 6,829,847 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 26,984,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $218.66.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on Broadcom from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $265.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $230.09 and a 200 day moving average of $190.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.06, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.02.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 192.50%.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 12,570 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total transaction of $2,886,323.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 325,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,728,221.66. The trade was a 3.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 6,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,569,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,308,000. This trade represents a 17.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 191,278 shares of company stock valued at $44,964,800. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Instrumental Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $918,000. Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $15,946,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $3,626,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

