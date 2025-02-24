Brokerages Set Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA) Target Price at C$7.44

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.44.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CIA. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Champion Iron from C$6.75 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Champion Iron to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Raymond James set a C$8.00 target price on shares of Champion Iron and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised Champion Iron to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Champion Iron Stock Up 0.6 %

About Champion Iron

Champion Iron stock opened at C$5.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.40. Champion Iron has a 1-year low of C$4.65 and a 1-year high of C$7.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.89.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

