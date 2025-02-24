BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the technology company on Friday, March 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

BWX Technologies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years. BWX Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 24.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect BWX Technologies to earn $3.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.1%.

Shares of BWX Technologies stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $99.84. 1,172,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 942,709. BWX Technologies has a 52-week low of $86.70 and a 52-week high of $136.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 31.95%. On average, equities analysts predict that BWX Technologies will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on BWXT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on BWX Technologies from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on BWX Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

