C WorldWide Group Holding A S Purchases 50,000 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 190,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $23,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $843,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 53,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,542,000 after acquiring an additional 11,965 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $152.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.77.

Insider Transactions at Sarepta Therapeutics

In related news, Director Kathryn Jean Boor sold 1,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.55, for a total transaction of $205,399.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,880 shares in the company, valued at $738,234. The trade was a 21.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total transaction of $1,310,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,851,345.60. This represents a 31.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $106.28 on Monday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.15 and a 12 month high of $173.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.02 and a beta of 0.75.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.