Callan Capital LLC Sells 151 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Callan Capital LLC lowered its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

CL stock opened at $89.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $72.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.44. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $84.45 and a 12 month high of $109.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 477.77% and a net margin of 14.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 56.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.16.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CL

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.