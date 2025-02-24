Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $3,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,974,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,952,000 after acquiring an additional 918,078 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 508.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 946,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,911,000 after purchasing an additional 790,974 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,279,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,028,000 after acquiring an additional 630,768 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 3,155.8% in the 3rd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 449,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,501,000 after acquiring an additional 435,495 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,297,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,324,000 after acquiring an additional 416,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Camden Property Trust

In related news, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 1,862 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $204,931.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,469,583.04. The trade was a 1.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 7,324 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $838,598.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,365,457.50. This trade represents a 2.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,413 shares of company stock worth $2,895,718 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.53.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $119.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 79.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.94. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $92.26 and a one year high of $127.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.33.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 10.58%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 274.67%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

