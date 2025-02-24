Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Purchased by Waverton Investment Management Ltd

Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 246.9% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of CP opened at $77.32 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $91.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. Analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.1318 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.45.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

