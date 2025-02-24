Canadian Stocks To Consider – February 24th

Celsius, CSX, and Cenovus Energy are the three Canadian stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Canadian stocks are shares that represent ownership in companies based in Canada. These stocks are primarily traded on exchanges such as the Toronto Stock Exchange, offering investors exposure to the Canadian economy and its diverse range of businesses. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Canadian stocks within the last several days.

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,851,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,246,626. Celsius has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $99.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.24.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $32.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,285,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,040,188. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.77. CSX has a 52-week low of $31.43 and a 52-week high of $38.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Cenovus Energy (CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

NYSE:CVE traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.64. 5,025,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,603,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.59. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $21.90. The company has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.99 and a 200 day moving average of $16.27.

