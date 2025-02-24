Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Announces Earnings Results

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.03), Zacks reports. Cannae had a negative return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 68.61%.

Shares of CNNE stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $19.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,344. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.68. Cannae has a 1 year low of $16.94 and a 1 year high of $22.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Cannae’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.98%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cannae from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

