Cannon Wealth Management Services LLC Acquires 47 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cannon Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.1% of Cannon Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cannon Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $602.87 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $496.30 and a 1 year high of $616.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $601.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $586.39.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

