Cannon Wealth Management Services LLC Buys 4,414 Shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Cannon Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) by 55.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares during the quarter. Cannon Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Auour Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 140,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after buying an additional 29,272 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,801,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Collier Financial bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA ULST opened at $40.54 on Monday. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $40.24 and a 1 year high of $40.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.45 and its 200 day moving average is $40.55.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

