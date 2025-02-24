Cape ANN Savings Bank Sells 300 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Cape ANN Savings Bank lowered its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 12.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,400,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $315,485,000 after purchasing an additional 257,791 shares during the period. Marshfield Associates grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 1,818,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $238,889,000 after acquiring an additional 6,878 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,259,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,484,000 after acquiring an additional 98,197 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 833,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,536,000 after purchasing an additional 51,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 803,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,756,000 after buying an additional 9,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expeditors International of Washington

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Robert Paul Carlile sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total transaction of $363,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,164.82. This trade represents a 23.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXPD. UBS Group reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.56.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $116.44 on Monday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.36 and a 52-week high of $131.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.54 and a 200-day moving average of $118.42. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

