Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Decreases Stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,069 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 653.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 68,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Performance

IYT opened at $70.17 on Monday. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.65 and a fifty-two week high of $206.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.11 and a 200 day moving average of $69.56. The firm has a market cap of $638.55 million, a P/E ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.22.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Company Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

