Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Has $446,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,820 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 8,809 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 674,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,032,000 after buying an additional 50,850 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.97 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $24.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.16.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

