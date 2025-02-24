Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Has $991,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,606 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,209.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,895,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,740 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.8% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 12,379 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 23,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 243,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $51.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.36. The company has a market capitalization of $134.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $46.79 and a 12 month high of $53.40.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

