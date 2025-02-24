Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Purchases 1,112 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 42.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGG. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,260,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717,053 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,048,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,453,000 after acquiring an additional 230,711 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,129,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694,299 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,092,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,174,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,830,000 after acquiring an additional 282,022 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.74. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $94.85 and a 52-week high of $102.04.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

