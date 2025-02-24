Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Purchases 511 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SGOV. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 152.0% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SGOV stock opened at $100.58 on Monday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.15 and a 1-year high of $100.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.49.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

