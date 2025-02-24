Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 99.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 80,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,332 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 15,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 8,049 shares during the period. Bush Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC now owns 408,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,799,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,570,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 654,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,894,000 after acquiring an additional 99,031 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 7,102 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $19.86 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.56. The company has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.89. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $20.82.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

