Cardinal Health (CAH) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/5/2025 – Cardinal Health was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $140.00.

2/4/2025 – Cardinal Health was given a new $148.00 price target on by analysts at Argus.

2/4/2025 – Cardinal Health had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $145.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/4/2025 – Cardinal Health had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $136.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/31/2025 – Cardinal Health had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $136.00 to $142.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/29/2025 – Cardinal Health had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $127.00 to $135.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/24/2025 – Cardinal Health had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $132.00 to $142.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/10/2025 – Cardinal Health had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $120.00 to $129.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/8/2025 – Cardinal Health was upgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $144.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $130.00.

1/7/2025 – Cardinal Health was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2025 – Cardinal Health was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $132.00.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Cardinal Health stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $128.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 770,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297,429. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $93.17 and a one year high of $132.84. The stock has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.62 and a 200-day moving average of $117.33.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 59.57% and a net margin of 0.59%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Cardinal Health

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a $0.5056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 37.69%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

