Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Shares Sold by Waverton Investment Management Ltd

Waverton Investment Management Ltd lessened its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 145,493 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $31,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 132,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,642 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 18,650 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth $477,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 12.1% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 6,031 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LNG opened at $220.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.31 and a 12-month high of $257.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $223.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.98. The company has a market capitalization of $49.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.98.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $1.59. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LNG. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $242.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $202.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $237.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.75.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

