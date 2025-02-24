Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC Has $142,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1,545.5% during the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Avion Wealth bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $161.55 on Monday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $124.32 and a 1 year high of $167.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.98.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

