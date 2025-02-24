Chris Kosel Sells 194 Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Stock

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) CAO Chris Kosel sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $644.20, for a total value of $124,974.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,864.40. This represents a 13.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lennox International Trading Up 0.6 %

LII traded up $3.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $617.87. The company had a trading volume of 131,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,735. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $623.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $613.31. The stock has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.10. Lennox International Inc. has a 52 week low of $445.63 and a 52 week high of $682.50.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $1.48. Lennox International had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 126.79%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $675.00 to $625.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $536.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $580.00 price objective (down previously from $630.00) on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $595.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $606.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennox International

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennox International in the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 70,811.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lennox International by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 38,259 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,311,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Lennox International by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 94,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,326,000 after buying an additional 78,406 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 227.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 76,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,398,000 after buying an additional 52,888 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

