Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Position Boosted by Boothe Investment Group Inc.

Boothe Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises 3.7% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $8,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter worth $31,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 184.0% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Anand Selvakesari sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $2,433,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 229,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,586,498. This trade represents a 11.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mason sold 58,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total value of $4,864,872.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 217,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,084,112.51. This represents a 21.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,590 shares of company stock worth $8,523,149 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on C. Bank of America boosted their target price on Citigroup from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Citigroup from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays raised Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Citigroup from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.93.

Citigroup Stock Down 2.1 %

Citigroup stock opened at $79.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.80 and a 200 day moving average of $68.65. The stock has a market cap of $150.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.44. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $53.51 and a one year high of $84.74.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $19.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 37.65%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

