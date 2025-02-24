Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Receives Outperform Rating from Barrington Research

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $2.50 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 83.15% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.60 to $2.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st.
Get Our Latest Analysis on CCO
Clear Channel Outdoor Stock Up 1.1 %
Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04).
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clear Channel Outdoor
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCO. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile
Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, and Other segments. The company provides advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, news racks, and other public structures; transit displays for rail stations and on various types of vehicles; retail displays; and airport advertising displays.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Clear Channel Outdoor
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Price Targets on NVIDIA Rise in Front of Earnings
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Archer Aviation Stock Skids: Mistaking Progress for Bad News?
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- 3 Beaten Down Healthcare Stocks Recovering in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.