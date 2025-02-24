Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Shares Down 0.5% – What’s Next?

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $70.73 and last traded at $71.01. Approximately 5,415,681 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 16,503,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the subject of several recent research reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.82.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 45.37%. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.