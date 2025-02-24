Colonial River Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Colonial River Investments LLC raised its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.79, for a total value of $331,645.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,890.56. This represents a 40.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.66, for a total transaction of $5,382,514.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,820,952.50. This trade represents a 11.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,307 shares of company stock worth $6,177,790. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Stock Down 1.0 %

MCK opened at $597.68 on Monday. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $464.42 and a 52-week high of $637.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $589.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $561.62. The company has a market cap of $74.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.52.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 181.26% and a net margin of 0.82%. Research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of McKesson from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $612.00 to $642.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $531.00 to $688.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $630.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of McKesson from $713.00 to $677.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $645.79.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

