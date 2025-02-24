Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.11 and last traded at $20.90, with a volume of 17966 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.27.

Commerzbank Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.01 and its 200 day moving average is $16.90.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commerzbank

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Commerzbank stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Free Report) by 5,506.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Commerzbank were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market products and services to private and small business customers, corporate, financial service providers, and institutional clients in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.