CommScope (COMM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect CommScope to post earnings of $0.18 per share and revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CommScope Price Performance

Shares of COMM opened at $5.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.90. CommScope has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $7.19.

Get CommScope alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CommScope from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CommScope from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CommScope from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CommScope currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

Further Reading

