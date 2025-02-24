Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share and revenue of $657.55 million for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL stock opened at $7.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.84. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $8.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.1441 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s payout ratio is currently 25.37%.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

