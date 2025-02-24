Comparing Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) & Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY)

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Free Report) and Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Free Report) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Legrand and Legrand”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legrand $9.36 billion 3.23 $1.26 billion $0.96 23.92 Legrand $9.11 billion 3.41 $1.24 billion $4.30 27.15

Legrand has higher revenue and earnings than Legrand. Legrand is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Legrand, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Legrand 0 0 1 0 3.00 Legrand 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Legrand and Legrand, as reported by MarketBeat.

Volatility and Risk

Legrand has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Legrand has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Legrand and Legrand’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legrand 13.48% 16.63% 7.57% Legrand 12.53% 15.15% 6.88%

Summary

Legrand beats Legrand on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Legrand

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and digital building infrastructures in Europe, North and Central America, and internationally. The company offers energy distribution, protection, and management solutions, such as electric vehicle charging, residential and small commercial panels, switchboards and power cabinets, and UPS devices; and wiring devices, connected home and building control solutions, and guestroom solutions, as well as back, junction, DCL, and floor boxes. It also provides security, communication, and network solutions, including access security, digital home networks, emergency lighting, fire alarms, IT networks, intercom and door entry, and nurse call systems; conduits and cable management solutions comprising trunking, ducts, tubes, floor boxes, columns and feeders, and workstation solutions; industrial products, such as enclosures, connections, transformers and power supply, marking accessories and cable ties, motor control and protection, fuse protection, and industrial plugs and sockets, as well as control, button, and signaling products; installation accessories, including wiring accessories, extension cords, multi-outlet units, cable ties and fasteners, and connection boxes and terminals; and lighting products and accessories. The company's products are used in hotels, offices, data centers, shopping centers, health care, industrial, and residential buildings. It also exports its products to approximately 170 countries. Legrand SA was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

About Legrand

