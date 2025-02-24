Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 49.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,199,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,662,000 after purchasing an additional 471,204 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,436,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 3,895.6% during the 4th quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 379,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,710,000 after buying an additional 369,690 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 81,664.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 252,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,046,000 after buying an additional 252,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 4,166.1% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after buying an additional 100,944 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Performance

IGM stock opened at $104.41 on Monday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 52 week low of $79.68 and a 52 week high of $108.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.80 and its 200 day moving average is $99.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

