Conscious Wealth Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Conscious Wealth Investments LLC lessened its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for 2.6% of Conscious Wealth Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Conscious Wealth Investments LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 725.0% in the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 33 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $1,432.00 to $1,426.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,210.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,129.72.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $937.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,054.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $979.81. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $637.99 and a 12 month high of $1,198.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.30, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. Analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 29th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,017.55, for a total transaction of $297,124.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at $3,080,123.85. This trade represents a 8.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,047.95, for a total value of $314,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,467 shares in the company, valued at $10,968,892.65. This represents a 2.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,264 shares of company stock valued at $13,358,909. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.