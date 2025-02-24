Conscious Wealth Investments LLC Purchases 512 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Conscious Wealth Investments LLC boosted its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Copart accounts for about 2.2% of Conscious Wealth Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Conscious Wealth Investments LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $3,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 179.0% in the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 73,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after buying an additional 47,125 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth about $742,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in Copart by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 170,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,811,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter valued at about $463,000. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Copart by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Copart

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 235,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total transaction of $13,384,683.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 251,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $16,038,273.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,436,557 shares in the company, valued at $920,907,971.03. This trade represents a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 650,213 shares of company stock worth $39,199,813 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Copart from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Copart Price Performance

CPRT opened at $56.61 on Monday. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.05 and a 1 year high of $64.38. The company has a market capitalization of $54.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.73.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

