Conscious Wealth Investments LLC Sells 1,508 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Conscious Wealth Investments LLC trimmed its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the quarter. Conscious Wealth Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Wit LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 713.9% in the third quarter. Wit LLC now owns 293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MUB stock opened at $107.08 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.35. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $105.00 and a 12-month high of $108.81.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

