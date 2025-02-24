Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.16), Zacks reports. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a return on equity of 71.50% and a net margin of 5.99%.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Stock Down 8.2 %

VLRS stock opened at $7.76 on Monday. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $904.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLRS has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

