Copper Fox Metals (CVE:CUU) Stock Price Up 1.9% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Copper Fox Metals Inc. (CVE:CUU – Get Free Report) shot up 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.27. 17,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 78,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.
Copper Fox Metals Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$153.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.55 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 1.68.
Copper Fox Metals Company Profile
Copper Fox Metals Inc engages in the exploration and development of copper mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds interest in the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Eaglehead porphyry copper project located in the Liard Mining District of British Columbia; Van Dyke, an advanced stage in-situ copper recovery project located in the Globe-Miami Mining District, Arizona; Sombrero Butte project located in the northeast of Tucson, Arizona; and Mineral Mountain copper project, which is located in Florence, Arizona.
