Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 636,992 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 259% from the previous session’s volume of 177,452 shares.The stock last traded at $24.42 and had previously closed at $24.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays cut their target price on Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Trading Down 1.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.18.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($1.10). Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta had a net margin of 88.52% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.43 million. Equities analysts expect that Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $490,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 168,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 18,682 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 442,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,321,000 after purchasing an additional 34,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Company Profile

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution facilities in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

