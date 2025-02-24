Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 779 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $40,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 77.1% in the third quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 62 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 94.4% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global stock opened at $533.05 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $510.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $509.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $407.69 and a 1 year high of $545.39. The company has a market capitalization of $164.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a $0.96 dividend. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $617.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.23.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

