Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Grows Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total transaction of $106,618.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,379.07. This represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of TXN opened at $202.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $159.11 and a 1-year high of $220.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $188.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.59.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.20.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

