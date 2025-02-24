Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Lowers Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,291 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $25,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 787,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $637,968,000 after buying an additional 105,287 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 3.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,416,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,956,768,000 after acquiring an additional 85,325 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in United Rentals by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 704,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $570,167,000 after acquiring an additional 66,957 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in United Rentals by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 996,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $862,110,000 after purchasing an additional 57,002 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1,067.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 59,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,486,000 after purchasing an additional 54,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Performance

URI opened at $656.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $731.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $770.71. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $596.48 and a 52-week high of $896.98.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $11.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.65 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 34.21%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $1.79 dividend. This is a positive change from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on URI. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price objective (down from $963.00) on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on United Rentals from $1,004.00 to $974.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on United Rentals from $985.00 to $835.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Baird R W raised United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $658.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $829.00.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

