CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) CEO Sells $1,013,472.00 in Stock

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 18,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $1,013,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,473,037.60. The trade was a 9.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Samarth Kulkarni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, Samarth Kulkarni sold 15,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $826,500.00.

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $47.91 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 1.67. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1 year low of $36.52 and a 1 year high of $91.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.71. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 981.54% and a negative return on equity of 18.46%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRSP. Bank of America decreased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

Institutional Trading of CRISPR Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $40,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $43,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

